‘Lip Sync Battle’ returns to help Wings of Hope

Seven groups of performers will again compete in “The Lip Sync Battle,” a fundraiser for Wings of Hope Hospice and Wings Home in Allegan.

The event is loosely based on the TV show of the same name and will be Saturday, Oct. 13, at 7 p.m. at the Allegan High School Performing Arts Center.

Tickets cost $20 for adults and $10 for students.

Each group will put on a show, lip syncing to one song and competing for People’s Choice Award. The audience will determine the winner by totaling up donations—$1 equals one vote.

The cast includes:

• Allegan Credit Union

• Allegan Event

• Diane Barton

• The Funky Hodge Trio

• Gals of Paw Paw

• Gorden Funeral Residence

• Otsego-Plainwell Chamber of Commerce

Voting can be done early for those who can’t make it to the event; contact the Wings of Hope office at (269) 686-8659 to do so. Otherwise, voting will take place during intermission and online at www.wingsofhopehospice.com/donate (put put the group’s name in the remarks/special instructions).

Last year, groups had fun and donned costumes;

Proceeds from this family friendly event will benefit Wings of Hope Hospice and the Wings Home, an end-of-life care home, both in Allegan.

The Wings of Hope Hospice office is at 530 Linn St., Allegan. Tickets can also be purchased at the door the night of the event.