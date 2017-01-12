‘IOce Cold Splash for Cash’ raises $13,000 for Wings of Hope

Greg “Turbo” Tuffelmire raised $6,638 for Wings of Hope Hospice as his part in the Ice Cold Splash for Cash. The event had five men try to out-fundraise each other, collecting donations to see them have a bucket of ice water dumped on their head outside on New Year’s Day.

Funds continued to roll in through Monday, Jan. 9, but Tuffelmire, new to the friendly competition this year, won the bragging rights. He is pictured above as the ice water started to pour down his head.

He unseated the event’s two-time winner and creator, Jim Connell, who raised $4,511.92. The rest of the group raised the following: Steve Schulz, $1,887; Sheriff Frank Baker, $518; and Prosecutor Rob Kengis, $323.

All told, the group raised $13,877.92.

Wings of Hope executive director Theresa Lynn said, “I am in awe of anyone who would do something so physically uncomfortable for Wing of Hope and the Wings Home! Each member of the Frozen Five is absolutely amazing, and we are very grateful.”