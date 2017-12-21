‘Farewell to Allegan’ holiday concert will be ode to 28 years of sharing music

A “Farewell to Allegan” Holiday Concert is Friday, Dec. 29, at 7 p.m. at the Episcopal Church of the Good Shepherd, Allegan.

After 28 years of musical ministry in Allegan, Martha Meek is saying her final farewell after moving to Suttons Bay near Traverse City.

“I’ve been tapering off my involvement in Allegan so it’s been the longest goodbye ever,” she said. “When you teach music in the church and with students, you don’t just give a one week notice.”

Meek was also the president of Allegan Music Club. Linda Havens will serve as president pro-tem until spring elections.

“Her influence on the music scene in Allegan will be missed,” Havens said.

Meek is also a founding member of the Allegan Ukulele Orchestra, a longtime Allegan Area Arts Council member, a former ecumenical youth pastor, and owner of Martha Meek Music Studio open to all members of the community. The studio has now been established in Suttons Bay.

“Not only have church members been good to me but students and other organizations who helped me establish deep roots here,” Meeks said. “I want to finish that in beauty.”

Some friends and a few former students will sit in on a song or two with Meek. The Allegan Ukulele Orchestra and the Allegan Music Club will also perform.

The concert is free, although a basket is available for a love offering. The church at 101 Walnut Street is handicap accessible. Refreshments will follow and all are welcome.

