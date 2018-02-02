‘Allegan’s spark plug’ was Burrell Tripp

This story is Part 2. Part 1 ran last week covering the railroads in Allegan and asking readers to stay tuned this week to see what Burrell Tripp, owner of Tripp’s Department Store, had to do with the railroads, the circus it carried to town, and why his name is on postcards.

Burrell Tripp, the owner of Tripp’s Department Store on Locust Street in Allegan from 1894 to 1927, was responsible for sealing the deal to bring the railroad to downtown Allegan.

The town tried for more than 20 years to get the railroads to come into the heart of the manufacturing district. Although the first train came to Allegan in 1868, it only stopped at the city limits on top of depot hill.

As chamber of commerce president, Tripp sealed the deal when he offered Pingree Park, along the riverbank below the mill district as the location, according to the Detroit Free Press in 1930.

Tripp would be elected mayor from 1914-15 and to the senate from 1915-1918.