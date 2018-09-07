Woman bound for carjacking truck at Otsego cemetery

A Galesburg woman was bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court for her part in a series of crimes in Otsego in January.

Heidi Ann Hermann, 30, was in Allegan County District Court Aug. 9, according to court records, and waived her preliminary hearing on three felony charges.

She’s accused of being part of a robbery Jan. 26 in Otsego’s Mountain Home Cemetery.

Police said she got the owner of a pickup to drive her to the cemetery on the pretext of visiting her grandfather’s grave. When they got there, police alleged, she and Adam Nicholas Hahn, 27, of Kalamazoo, stole the pickup and assaulted the owner.

A few days later, the pickup was noticed at a rest stop in Hancock County, Ohio, by an Ohio State Trooper who ran the plates and saw the truck was stolen. The trooper arrested Hermann and Hahn.

Hermann was arraigned in May on two counts of armed robbery, one count of larceny from a person and one count of unlawful driving away an automobile.

The unlawful driving away an automobile charge was dropped before the hearing.

Hahn is charged with assaulting/resisting/obstructing police as a third habitual offender, escape from lawful custody, first degree home invasion as a third habitual offender and two counts unlawful driving away of a motor vehicle between this incident an another two days earlier in Plainwell. He has also been bound over to Allegan County Circuit Court.

