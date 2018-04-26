Woman admits to driving drunk with child in car

A woman admitted to driving drunk with a child in her car for the second time in an Otsego incident.

Danielle Kimberly Whelan, 37, of Mattawan entered a guilty plea Monday, April 23, in Allegan County Circuit Court.

She pleaded guilty to operating while intoxicated with occupant under 16 years old second offense.

“I operated a vehicle in Otsego Township after I’d drunk alcohol,” Whelan said.

She told the court she’d had her 15-year-old daughter in the car when she was pulled over on North Street in Otsego Dec. 17.

Asked what she’d had to drink, Whelan said “I had a pint of vodka, mixed.”

According to court records, Whelan was pulled over by an Otsego Police Department officer at 5:48 p.m. and was arraigned Jan. 10 on three felony charges.

As part of a plea agreement with Allegan County prosecutors, Whelan will have charges of operating while intoxicated third offense and driving while license suspended dropped after she is sentenced.

Judge Margaret Zuzich Bakker accepted the guilty plea and scheduled a sentencing hearing for Monday, June 4, at 9 a.m. in Allegan County Circuit Court.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.