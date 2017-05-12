Home / News / Want to talk with the EPA?

May 12, 2017 - 10:03

Environmental Protection Agency staff will hold a number of meetings throughout the Kalamazoo River cleanup area to talk to community members about EPA’s activities and what works best to keep the community engaged as we move forward.

Anyone can attend one of the workshops and meet with cleanup personnel or schedule a one-on-one meeting to talk directly with EPA staff about concerns or questions related to the Kalamazoo River cleanup.

To attend a workshop or schedule a one-on-one meeting, contact Julie Clark at (248) 412-7536 or Julie.Clark@ch2m.com.

Remaining workshops are scheduled for:

Tuesday, June 6, 6 to 8 p.m. at Allegan High School Conference Center

Tuesday, June 13, 6 to 8 p.m. - Allegan High School Conference Center

Wednesday, July 26, 6 to 8 p.m. at The Old School House, Douglas

Remaining one-on-one meetings

Friday, June 9, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Allegan District Library

Wednesday, July 26, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Saugatuck-Douglas District Library

To learn more visit www.epa.gov/superfund/allied-paper-kalamazoo.

