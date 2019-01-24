Thirteen Plainwell students survive five-car wreck

Thirteen Allegan County Area Technical and Education students traveling in five vehicles survived a horrendous accident on Tuesday, Jan. 22, on M-222, west of 24th Avenue, in Allegan at around 10:30 a.m.

“For the magnitude of this accident, all are lucky to be alive,” said Allegan Fire District chief Nick Brink, while still on scene. “Age, speed and (lack of) seatbelts all factored into this crash.”

Four students were transferred to the hospital by ambulance with non-life threatening injuries, which included some severe cuts, bruises, and back and neck pain.

Two students at the scene, who were not injured, said a car “that was in a hurry” tried to pass a vehicle that turned left. The passing vehicle went airborne for about 100 feet before landing and rolling over. Two passengers in that car were among the injured, including a pregnant woman.

Other vehicles involved tried to avoid the crash.

Among the debris from the twisted wreckage was a motor that came to rest in a ditch off the shoulder of the road and a fender that landed in a tree.

The students were all from Plainwell High School and had just left classes at the Tech Center, according to the Plainwell superintendent.

An official police report was not available as of press time.

