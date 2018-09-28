Thieves rob mowers for second time in a month

A Plainwell business has again been the victim of a late night theft of merchandise.

Gary’s Lawn and Garden was burglarized early Sunday, Sept. 15, owner Gary Langford said.

“What do you do?” Langford said. “Lights, camera, they don’t care. They’re pretty brazen.”

The store reported six 2018 Husqvarna riding lawn mowers had been stolen Aug. 26. This time, two zero turn riding lawn mowers were taken.

The thieves used a hand grinder to cut the lock off the gate to the business, located at 285 12th Street, Plainwell, about 2:15 a.m.

Langford said the thieves had parked a pickup truck and an enclosed trailer across the street at the Christian Neighbor’s building.

He said he’d heard a John Deere dealership in Barry County had been hit the same night and that there was no indication one way or the other if this was the same group of thieves from earlier thefts.

The thieves can be seen on the video testing keys to the mowers.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534.