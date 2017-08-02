There’s still a chance to vote in Best of the Best

Our Best of the Best feature is a chance for our readers to celebrate their favorites—their favorite ice cream parlor, their favorite place to get their coffee, their favorite antique shop, their favorite teacher, electrician, mechanic.

As fun as it can be to give props to your favorite businesses and people, we’re extending the deadline for voting and sweetening the pot: mail in your votes for the Best of the Best 2017, and you’re in the running for $50.

The listing is on Page 8 of this issue. Flip to it, fill out as much as you can, and pop it in the mail to us—the address is right there at the bottom of the page.

There four categories: Auto, Restaurants & Food, Services & Retail, and Favorite People.

Auto has nine entries, everything from the best place to buy a used car to the body shop to the best tire shop.

Restaurants & Food has 19 ways to give a thumbs up to your favorite watering hole—from best ice cream to best bar as well as best burger, best pizza. There was some stiff competition for these titles last year. Help your favorite place win!

Services & Retail gives you 41 ways to throw a little love toward the many local business that make your life better. Think back on the last 12 months and make sure you fill in what you think is the Best New Business. Everything else is under this category, too, from the best barber shop to the best hardware store to the best hair salon to the best school—I’m sure the latter is bound to stir up quite a few passionate voters!

Finally, there are 22 ways to give a little credit to individuals who stand out in our community. Everyone’s got a favorite coach! How about your favorite plumber or electrician?

It’s all there in our Best of the Best 2017. Send in your votes from this issue—we extended the deadline because we wanted to hear from as many readers as possible.

And, don’t forget: there may very well be a $50 prize in your future.

We’ll announce all the winners later this month.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.