Teddy bears prompt ‘stranger danger’ reminder for students in Otsego

Police have tracked down a man giving away teddy bears to several students in the area of Franklin, Hammond and Farmer streets in Otsego on Monday, Sept. 12.

The incident prompted Otsego Public Schools to issue an alert to parents to talk to their children about “stranger danger.”

Otsego police chief Gordon Konkle said there was an innocent explanation.

“He had some stuffed animals from a business his 80-year-old father had but was unable to give them away to places like Sylvia’s Place because they weren’t new,” Konkle said. “So he tried to give them to kids before the start of school.”

Konkle said the police had a conversation with the man telling him how foolish an act it was in this time and age.

“But there was no malice involved,” Konkle said.

Superintendent Jeffrey Haase issued parents a voice mail message Monday asking them to be aware of a possible safety concern.

“We have not been told that this man threatened anyone or tried to lure students to him, and adults have been present during two encounters; however, it raises a concern as we want to be sure our students are safe,” Haase said in the message. “Please talk with your child about strangers.”