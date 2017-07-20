Suspect in Easter morning standoff near Otsego again skips hearing

For the second time, a Plainwell man has not shown up to court to face charges based on a standoff with police on Easter Sunday.

Michael John Vanderberg, 27, was arrested on Easter after refusing to come out of a house where police had been called to a report of a felon with a firearm. The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office called out its emergency teams to the home in Otsego Township.

Vanderberg was scheduled to plead guilty to charges in that case and another one Monday, July 17, but didn’t appear at Allegan County Circuit Court.

Earlier in the case, Vanderberg didn’t show up for a hearing May 2 and was jailed, but was granted bond again after being bound over to circuit court to face charges of possession of a firearm by a felon, resisting police and felony firearms.

