Stuff the Bus this weekend at local groceries to help food pantries

The 11th annual Stuff the Bus Food Drive will take place at participating grocery stores in Allegan County from June 20-20 as part of United Way’s global Day of Caring.

Food and personal care item donations collected during the drive will be delivered directly to local food pantries to help support the basic needs of local families.

Stuff the Bus is organized by Allegan County United Way on behalf of the Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative.

Food pantry supplies typically decrease during the summer months, since children who receive school breakfasts and lunches at their local public schools now depend on their families for all three meals. United Way’s Stuff the Bus Food Drive aims to help the food pantries keep their shelves stocked during these critical summer months.

Suggested Shopping List:

Groceries:

• Peanut Butter

• Canned Meat/Tuna

• Boxed Dinners

• Spaghetti/Pasta

• Rice

• Canned Fruit

• Canned Vegetables

• Spaghetti Sauce

• Pancake/Muffin Mixes

• Beans (canned or dry)

• Hamburger/Tuna Helper

• Breakfast Cereals

• One Box Meals

Personal Care Items:

• Shampoo (Adult & Child)

• Conditioner (Adult & Child)

• Laundry Detergent

• Fabric Softener

• Toilet Paper/Kleenex

• Menstrual Products

• Toothpaste

• Sunscreen

• Razors

Donation sites:

• Village Market (Allegan), June 20, 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; June 21, 8 a.m.-7 p.m.; June 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m., benefits Allegan United Methodist Church and The Vine at Christ Community Church

• Hamilton Food Center (Hamilton), June 20-22, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. both days, benefits Diamond Springs Wesleyan Church

• Wagoner’s (Fennville), June 20-22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, benefits Ladders of Hope

• Dick’s Market (Dorr), June 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m., June 22, 9 a.m.-6 p.m., benefits Project Hope NE

• Harding’s (Wayland), June 20-22, 10 a.m.-4 p.m. each day, benefits Wayland Christian Neighbors

• Harding’s (Plainwell), June 21, 9 a.m.-7 p.m. and June 22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. benefits Christian Neighbors SE

• Walmart (Otsego), June 20-22, 9 a.m.-5 p.m. both days, benefits Martin United Methodist Church