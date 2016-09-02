Home / News / State Rep. Whiteford has mobile office hours Sept. 9

State Rep. Whiteford has mobile office hours Sept. 9

September 2, 2016 - 11:00

State Rep. Mary Whiteford will meet with constituents in the 80th House District on Friday, Sept. 9.

“I look forward to meeting with residents face-to-face and hearing about their concerns for the district and the state as a whole,” said Whiteford, R-Casco Township.

Area locations include:

• Ransom District Library, 180 S. Sherwood Ave. in Plainwell from 10 to 11 a.m.

• Otsego District Library, 401 Dix St. from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

• Allegan District Library, 331 Hubbard St. from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Salem Township Library, 3007 142nd Ave. in Burnips from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Those unable to attend are encouraged to contact Rep. Whiteford’s office with concerns or ideas by phone at (517) 373-0836 or by email at MaryWhiteford@house.mi.gov.

