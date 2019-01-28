State offices close Jan. 28 due to winter weather

LANSING—State offices including Secretary of State branches across Michigan’s Lower Peninsula closed at 10 a.m. due to “emergency snow conditions,” according to a press release.

“This is about keeping all Michiganders safe,” said Gov. Whitmer. “All motorists are encouraged to stay off of the roads. If you must be out, please drive safely in these dangerous weather conditions and be respectful of road crews working to clear snow and ice.”

The closure affected all nonessential state employees in an effort to “allow emergency crews to clear the roads. Certain offices will remain open for critical functions only.”

The State Emergency Operations Center remains open to monitor storm conditions.

All offices were expected to reopen on Tuesday, Jan. 29, for regular business hours. Residents and employees may check www.michigan.gov for updates.

A winter storm warning for Allegan and Van Buren counties is expected to be in effect until early Tuesday morning. The severe weather is expected to dump as many as 6 to 10 inches of snow with winds gusting as fast as 40 mph. Temperatures are expected to plunge to -10 F including wind chill.