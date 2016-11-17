Sheriff looks for electrical wire thieves

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office is requesting help in identifying those responsible for stealing as much as $15,000 worth of wire from two local businesses in the last several weeks.

One theft was at the end of October and the other in mid-November.

Police said the thefts are similar in nature. Both businesses are in rural areas approximately 5 miles west of Allegan and are near each other. Both thefts occurred at night and the suspect or suspects drove a quad ATV to the scene.

Likely stolen for its value as scrap metal, the heavy gauge electrical wire was distinct in that it was approximately 2 inches thick with its copper core being approximately a half-inch thick. Police said the suspects must have had knowledge of electrical power in order to safely steal it.

Those with information are encouraged to contact Detective Craig Gardiner of the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 686-4705.