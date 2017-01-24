Home / News / School lock downs end after armed gunman apprehended

School lock downs end after armed gunman apprehended

January 24, 2017 - 12:03
By: 
Ryan Lewis, Editor

As the chase for an armed gunman developed near Kalamazoo Tuesday morning, both Otsego and Plainwell public school districts went on soft lock down as a precaution.

Plainwell’s lock down began at approximately 10:30 a.m.; Otsego’s was announced via automated message at 11:30 a.m. Both were lifted at 11:45 a.m.

Kalamazoo police officials said they knew of no intent of the gunman to threaten the schools; the lock downs were purely precautionary.

During a soft lock down, classes proceed as normal, but buildings’ exterior doors are locked and students are kept indoors.

Kalamazoo police said they apprehended the suspect near Climax.

