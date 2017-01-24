School lock downs end after armed gunman apprehended
As the chase for an armed gunman developed near Kalamazoo Tuesday morning, both Otsego and Plainwell public school districts went on soft lock down as a precaution.
Plainwell’s lock down began at approximately 10:30 a.m.; Otsego’s was announced via automated message at 11:30 a.m. Both were lifted at 11:45 a.m.
Kalamazoo police officials said they knew of no intent of the gunman to threaten the schools; the lock downs were purely precautionary.
During a soft lock down, classes proceed as normal, but buildings’ exterior doors are locked and students are kept indoors.
Kalamazoo police said they apprehended the suspect near Climax.
