Robot and K-9 search for man asking ex to pull trigger

OTSEGO TWP.— A man that brandished a firearm requesting his ex-girlfriend to pull the trigger was the subject of a search on Wednesday, June 26, after Allegan County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a residence in the 500 block of Lincoln Road (M-89) on the west side of Otsego.

The woman called 911 shortly before 6 p.m., and said the man gained entry into a self-contained basement of her residence where the man does not live and had no right to be there.

Deputies as well as Otsego Police Department and Plainwell Department of Public Safety arrived on scene and maintained a perimeter. The caller was unsure if the suspect was still in the basement or fled the area.

Camera surveillance attached to the residence did not show the suspect reentering the basement. A sheriff's office robot was deployed into the basement; however, was unable to complete a full clearance. A K-9 unit was then deployed into the basement with no indications the suspect was still there. The basement was then cleared by deputies.

A firearm described by the caller was located as well as suspected narcotics. The rest of the residence was cleared by deputies as well.

The sheriff's office was also assisted by Life EMS.

Multiple charges for the suspect connected to this incident are being submitted to the Allegan County Prosecutor’s Office for review. The suspect’s name is being withheld at this time as the incident is still under investigation.