Road commission worker hit and injured near Pine Lake

While working near Pine Lake, a Barry County Road Commission worker was hit and injured by a car.

According to the Barry County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called about 12:18 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 9, to the scene of a crash on Doster Road near Merlau Avenue.

Police said the road commission worker was part of a crew repairing a guardrail along Doster Road, which separates Allegan and Barry counties in that care. Numerous construction zone signs were posted in both directions near the zone, police said, and construction vehicles with flashing yellow lights and flaggers were north and south of the work area directing traffic through the one lane roadway.

An 80-year-old Plainwell man, police said, was driving north on Doster Road and drove through the construction zone, hitting the northbound flag man and a construction vehicle.

The worker was taken to Borgess Medical Center by Pride Care Ambulance and police said he was treated for non life-threatening injures.

Police said the crash remained under investigation, though alcohol did not appear to be a factor. The Barry County prosecutor’s office will review the case for possible charges.

Prairieville Township fire fighters and first responders assisted in dealing with the crash.