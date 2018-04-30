Restrict outdoor burning Tuesday due to wind, dry conditions

Warm temperatures and strong wind combined with dry grass, leaves and pine needles on the ground have prompted the Michigan Department of Natural Resources to ask residents to restrict outdoor burning Tuesday, May 1.

Conditions are dry across the entire Lower Peninsula and in the southern half of the Upper Peninsula from Iron County to Mackinac County.

DNR officials are currently seeing a significant increase in wildfire activity.

Temperatures Tuesday are expected to hit 80 degrees in parts of the Lower Peninsula, with winds gusting up to 30 mph in some parts of the state.

Anyone who plans to burn in the northern Lower Peninsula or Upper Peninsula must go online to michigan.gov/burnpermit to see if a burn permit is needed in specific counties and/or townships. People in the southern Lower Peninsula should check with their local municipalities, call (269) 686-5222.

Campfires are still allowed, but if you build one, make sure to have a water source and shovel available to extinguish it.