Public invited to meeting on reforming auto insurance rates

State Rep. Mary Whiteford has invited residents to attend an informational meeting and conversation on the need for auto insurance reform with special guest state Rep. Lana Theis, chair of the House Insurance Committee.

It will be Monday, Sept. 18, at Fillmore Township Hall, 4219 52nd St., Holland at 6 p.m.

Theis, of Brighton, has been working with Whiteford to reform Michigan’s auto no-fault insurance and lower the cost of auto insurance rates she said were out of control.

Whiteford, of Casco Township, said, “With auto insurance costs rising yearly for Michigan residents, our families shouldn’t have to spend excessive amounts of their hard-earned money to have auto insurance coverage.

“Michigan’s average auto insurance premiums are 82 percent higher than the national average, which has increased the amount of uninsured drivers on our roads. I look forward to hearing from the community and working with colleagues to develop auto insurance legislation that provides more choice to Michiganders and benefits everyone.”