Vanessa Mae Valkema, aka Essye Lynnell Hall

Police seek woman in Otsego for mail theft, check fraud

January 14, 2020 - 12:03

Police are seeking help locating a woman suspected of mail theft and check fraud.

The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office announced Jan. 10 they believed Vanessa Mae Valkema was in the Otsego area.

They suspect her of using the alias Essye Lynnell Hall and has a stolen ID under that name. She has been linked to mail theft and check fraud throughout Kalamazoo and Allegan counties.

She was last seen driving a white Oldsmobile Alero.

She has three felony warrants for her arrest from Kalamazoo County and Allegan County, and one warrant for failure to appear.

Anyone with information about the suspect is encouraged to contact the sheriff’s office at (269) 383-8748 or Silent Observer at 269-343-2100. Information can also be reported online at www.kalamazoosilentobserver.com.

