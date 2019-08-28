Police seek man who broke into open gas station

Plainwell police are looking for an attempted larceny suspect who threw a large rock through a glass door and entered the Marathon Gas Station at 665 Allegan St., in Plainwell, on Monday, Aug. 26, at 2:45 a.m.

Clearly not realizing the gas station was open for business and the door unlocked, police say before the male suspect could make off with the cash register, he was scared off by the clerk who was in the back office .

If anyone recognizes the suspect in the photo or has information about this incident please call the Plainwell Department of Public Safety at (269) 685-9858. Or Silent Observer at (855) 745-3686