Police seek help finding Plainwell man missing since January

February 21, 2019 - 12:43
By: 
Daniel Pepper

Police are seeking help in finding Todd Lilge of Plainwell who was last seen Jan. 18.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Paw Paw Post got a call reporting Lilge missing Saturday, Jan. 19, and he was last seen in Plainwell Friday, Jan. 18, about 10 a.m. at the Plainwell Department of Public Safety offices on M-89.

His vehicle was found in the Allegan County State Game Area on 125th Avenue, near 43rd Street in Heath Township.

Lilge is described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weight about 240 pounds with brown eyes and gray/brown hair.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Paw Paw post at (269) 657-5551.

