Police seek help finding Plainwell man missing since January

Police are seeking help in finding Todd Lilge of Plainwell who was last seen Jan. 18.

According to the Michigan State Police, the Paw Paw Post got a call reporting Lilge missing Saturday, Jan. 19, and he was last seen in Plainwell Friday, Jan. 18, about 10 a.m. at the Plainwell Department of Public Safety offices on M-89.

His vehicle was found in the Allegan County State Game Area on 125th Avenue, near 43rd Street in Heath Township.

Lilge is described as 5-foot, 11-inches tall and weight about 240 pounds with brown eyes and gray/brown hair.

Anyone with any information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Paw Paw post at (269) 657-5551.