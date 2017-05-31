Police seek help finding missing Minnesota man Steven Eugene Chandler

Police are seeking help in finding a missing Minnesota man.

Steven Eugene Chandler, 38, reportedly left Minnesota May 21 traveling by bus to Michigan and arrived in Kalamazoo on May 22, but he did not show up to his intended destination in Allegan County.

Allegan County Sheriff’s Office deputies met with family Friday, May 26, when they reported Chandler missing.

The investigating deputy was later contacted by family who reported receiving a phone call from Chandler later in the day on May 26 where he told them he was in Lansing and that he was fine. He indicated he was using someone else’s phone and had to go before providing any additional information. His family members are concerned and unsure why he has not returned and why he seemed unwilling to provide any details.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 673-0500, Silent Observer or Allegan County Central Dispatch at (269) 673-3899.