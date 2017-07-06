Home / News / Police seek help finding armed robber of Otsego Clark station
Police seek help finding armed robber of Otsego Clark station

July 6, 2017 - 11:59
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Police are looking for a man who robbed an Otsego gas station Wednesday, July 5.

According to the Otsego Police Department, officers were called about 10:25 p.m. by the clerk at the Clark gas station, 134 E. Allegan St., in downtown Otsego,

According to a press release, the clerk was approached by a man who ordered the employee back inside, threatening with a weapon.

The robber took money from the register and merchandise from the store.

The suspect is described as a white or light-skinned black man, 5-foot, 10-inches tall and skinny, in his late teens or early 20s.

At the time, he was wearing a black hoodie and black pants with a mask covering his face up to his eyes. He fled on foot.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Otsego Police Department at (269) 692-6111 or Silent Observer at 1-855-745-3686.

