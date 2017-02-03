Home / News / Police look for man who stole from unattended Plainwell Comfort Inn desk
February 3, 2017 - 14:48
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Police are seeking a man who took advantage of an unattended cash register to steal from a local business.

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, the man walked into the Comfort Inn about 3 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, when the clerk was away from the front desk.

The man walked behind and took an undisclosed amount of cash from the drawer and left.

Police said the suspect is a white male in his later 40s or early 50s and was wearing a black ribbed winter coat and driving a newer Dodge pickup.

Anyone with information is asked to call public safety at (269) 685-9858.

