Police catch Plainwell man in tree after search

A Plainwell man was captured after barging into a woman’s home in Otsego on Labor Day, Sept. 5, while trying to escape arrest.

Dennis Clayton Lindstrom, 43, was captured two hours later, having climbed a tall tree. He is in county jail and was arraigned Sept. 7 on first-degree home invasion and assaulting an officer/resisting arrest.

Otsego police Chief Gordon Konkle said, “A patrol officer recognized him in the parking lot of Hardings (Market in Otsego).”

Konkle said Lindstrom had a warrant for his arrest related to a traffic violation in July in which he failed to stop at the scene of an accident. Lindstrom was in the passenger side of a car when an Otsego officer approached him.

“He took a swing at the officer and took off, climbing over a tall fence,” Konkle said.

He said the officer attempted to Tase the suspect, but only one of the device’s two prongs connected.

“He apparently ran through some yards and went into the home of one woman who had just gotten out of a shower,” Konkle said.

The man then fled that home and was found two hours later on the 400 block of South Farmer Street with the help of electronic monitoring of his phone.

“He was up quite a ways in a tree,” Konkle said.

Bond was set at $50,000. The prosecutor’s office intends to charge him as a four-time habitual offender. A pre-examination in district court is set for Sept. 15 at 1 p.m.; a preliminary hearing is set for Sept. 21 at 9 a.m.