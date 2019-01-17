Police believe Stacey Ongiyo's death in Otsego was accidental

A 32-year-old woman from Otsego was found deceased outside an Otsego church on Monday, Jan. 14.

Police said Tuesday afternoon they believe Stacey Lynn Ongiyo’s death was an accident, though the investigation continues.

Emergency crews responded to River of Life Church at 695 W. Allegan St. for a 1:30 p.m. call and found Ongiyo lying unresponsive next to the church building. A passerby had called central dispatch to say there was an individual having an unknown medical emergency, according to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office.

EMS and fire personnel arrived a short time later.

Police said, “It appeared she had been there for some time and she could not be resuscitated.”

Sheriff’s deputies and Otsego police officers investigated well into the night but found no signs of foul play.

“This was confirmed by initial autopsy findings; however, toxicology tests are still being completed,” police said. “All indications at this time lead investigators to believe that this is an accidental death.”

Friends and family posted messages using her Facebook account saying they had been searching for her as of Sunday evening. One post said she had left the home on foot without her phone. Dozens of people helped spread the word with many saying they would help search. Messages of support turned to heartfelt condolences by Monday evening after it became clearer police were investigating her death.

According to her obituary through the Winkel Funeral Home, Ongiyo was a mother of one and worked in the Emergency Department at Bronson Methodist Hospital.

Visitation is at the funeral home today (Thursday, Jan. 17) from 5 to 7 p.m. A funeral service will be Friday with burial at Mountain Home Cemetery in Otsego.

Contributions in her memory may be made to Cub Scout Pack #3098.

The sheriff’s office was assisted by the Otsego Police Department, Otsego Fire Department, Michigan State Police and Plainwell EMS.

