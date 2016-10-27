Plainwell outlasts Otsego to pick up five-set victory

After bouncing back from a 25-21 loss in the opening set to take the next two sets, the Otsego volleyball team needed to win just one of the final two sets to defeat Plainwell.

The Trojans had other ideas.

Plainwell won each of the final two sets to post the 25-21, 18-25, 28-25, 25-18, 15-10 win over the rival Bulldogs in this Wolverine Conference clash on Thursday, Oct. 20.

Given those results, each team owned a 6-2 record in league competition.

“I’m so proud of our kids and how they fought the whole match,” Plainwell coach Carolann Davis said.

Sarah White and Solvita Karklins led the way for Plainwell, finishing leaders in kills, while Davis also praised the play of setter Kenedie Booden,

“Sara and Solvita had outstanding offensive nights,” Davis said. “And (Booden) distributed the ball nicely.”

Otsego coach Candace Holmes knew early in the match the teams were likely destined for a long match.

“It was clear Plainwell came determined and our girls did as well,” she said. “It was a balanced and competitive match, but the team that won during the first four games definitely controlled the games they won.

“So the fifth was a toss-up, but I thought Plainwell stole the momentum back in game four and it helped carry them to begin the fifth.”

Sadie Bronkema (23 kills and 12 digs), Erica MacQueen (18 kills and 18 digs) and Madison Haluch (45 assists) were among the top players for Otsego.

“We played well in games two and three and struggled a bit in the serve receive during the first and fourth games,” Holmes said. “I was proud of the way the girls played at times during the match, but it came down to which team made more plays in the fifth, and Plainwell stepped up at that time and made plays.”

Davis expects more nail-biting matches during the conference tournament on Saturday, Oct. 29.

“The conference is tough and fun to play in this year,” she said. “We’re looking forward to a great, competitive tournament.”

