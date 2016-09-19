Plainwell man arrested up in Otsego tree waives hearing

A Plainwell man arrested in an Otsego tree after running into a home while fleeing police has been sent to circuit court.

Dennis Clayton Lindstrom, 43, waived his right to a preliminary hearing Thursday, Sept. 15, where police and prosecutors would have had to show there was enough evidence for the felony case against him to continue.

District Judge Joseph S. Skocelas bound the defendant, who remains in the Allegan County Jail according to court records, over to Allegan County Circuit Court.

Lindstrom was arrested Labor Day, police said, after an Otsego officer who knew he was being sought for failing to stop at the scene of an accident recognized him at Harding’s Market. Police and prosecutors alleged he tried to punch the officer and then ran. Police said he climbed a fence and was able to escape because the officer’s Taser didn’t get both its prongs into him to deliver a shock.

Then he ran through several yards and through a woman’s home before apparently climbing a tree along South Farmer Street and finding in the branches. Police were able to track him by pinging his cell phone.

Contact Dan Pepper at dpepper@allegannews.com or at (269) 673-5534 or (269) 685-9571.