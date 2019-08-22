Plainwell city interviews Lawson, Wisnaski for council vacancy

Plainwell City Council members plan to appoint one of two top applicants at a special meeting tonight, Thursday, Aug. 22, at 6:30 p.m. at city hall.

They met yesterday, Wednesday, Aug. 21, to narrow a field of nine applicants after the Union Enterprise went to press.

The two being interviewed this evening include Jay Lawson and Randy Wisnaski.

City clerk Brian Kelley said today council members had reviewed applications since last Friday and used a ranking system during the meeting to name their top four. Three chose the same No. 1, and they decided to interview the top two.

“They thanked all who applied,” said Kelley, who mentioned that five candidates attended the Wednesday meeting. “I believe they said all were qualified, and they appreciated their thoughtfulness in wanting to serve.”

Most of the remainder of the four-year term is available following longtime Mayor Rick Brooks’ death in July. The term expires November 2022.

Alphabetically listed, these are the other seven who applied:

• Matthew Bradley

• James Byrd

• Melissa Gelbaugh

• Dennis Moore

• Drew Ostby

• Gary Sausaman

• Brian Whitney

Applications were accepted through Aug. 16. Clerk Brian Kelley said the intention is to make an appointment this week before the weekend, as the city charter’s 30-day window to make the appointment closes Saturday, Aug. 24.

Whoever is appointed is then expected to be sworn in at the next regular council meeting on Monday, Aug. 26.

