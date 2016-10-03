Plainwell artist is among top 20 in Artprize’s first round

GRAND RAPIDS—Andrew J. Woodstock’s entry into Artprize Eight was in the top 20 for public voting.

Artprize officials announced the results Sunday, Oct. 2. The placement means Woodstock is in the final running for a $12,500 public vote award in the 2-D category as well as the $200,000 grand prize.

The Plainwell artist created “Protect and Serve,” a depiction of 1930s-era police officers on motorcycles. The work is 16 feet wide and 7 feet tall and uses watercolor, pencil, colored pencil and acrylic on canvas. It is on display at the B.O.B.

He writes on the Artprize website, “When I chose to create this piece in Fall of 2015, I could not have imagined the profound impact that events of the past year would have on the significance of my artwork. What began as a nostalgic tribute to a group of 1930’s era police officers on their Harleys has become a symbol of polarizing current events.”

The graduate of Kendall School of Design in Grand Rapids said the officers in the painting served in a simpler time when “wearing their uniform and badge was enough. Today, body cameras and bulletproof vests are the norm.”

“Our nation is bruised—Black and Blue,” Woodstock writes. “We are hurt and confused. How can we heal?”

Woodstock is among 28 county artists with entries in this year’s contest. It is hi fifth entry in the contest; his “Tuskegee Airmen” placed in the Top 50 in 2012 and is now displayed at the Kalamazoo Air Zoo.

“Protect and Serve” competes in the two-dimensional category. The top 20 includes five from each category; the other three are 3-D, Time-Based and Installation.

Voting for Round 2 began Oct. 2 and runs through Oct. 6 at 11:59 p.m.

Winners are then announced at the awards ceremony Oct. 7 at 8 p.m., including those who won the $250,000 in juried awards.

The exhibition closes Oct. 9.

There were 1,453 eligible works during the first round of public voting.