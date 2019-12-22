Phone scam poses as Allegan County sheriff deputies

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office announced today it had received numerous calls over the last several days reporting individuals posing as sheriff’s deputies.

Lt. Brett Ensfield said the impersonators were telling victims they owed money.

“The suspects are calling individuals and advising the individual that they have legal troubles and to call back the number they provide,” Ensfield said. “The suspects are answering the phone and advising individuals they owe money and sometimes requesting an in-person meet to exchange money.”

He said the sheriff’s office will never call individuals on the phone and request monetary payment for legal matters.

Those who receive a call and are unsure if it is a legitimate concern are encouraged to report it to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office at (269) 673-3899.