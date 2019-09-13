Pharmacies offer free drug overdose kits

Four Allegan County pharmacies will join a statewide effort to offer lifesaving drug overdose medicine on Naloxone Distribution Day, Saturday, Sept. 14.

The naloxone kits will be offered to Michiganders at no cost and distributed on a first come, first served basis.

Naloxone, or Narcan, is a drug that reverses a life-threatening opioid overdose. The nasal spray is a pre-filled, needle-free device that is sprayed into one nostril while patients lay on their back.

Participating pharmacies include:

• Meijer Pharmacy, 1195 M 89, Plainwell

• Rite Aid Pharmacy, 560 Jenner Dr., Allegan

• Walmart Pharmacy, 412 Oaks Crossing, Plainwell

• Wayland Village Drug, INC., 300 Reno Drive

According to the Allegan County Health Department, although most people take prescription medica-tions responsibly, one in seven people is expected to develop a substance use disorder at some point in their lives. According to the 2018 Michigan Profile for Healthy Youth, 4.42 percent of Allegan County students reported taking a prescription drug not prescribed to them, including painkillers.

“Addiction and overdose can affect anyone, so we should all be ready to respond,” said Angelique Joy-nes, health officer for the health department.

U.S. Surgeon General Jerome Adams has urged every American to carry and be trained to administer this life-saving drug. Adams said in an interview with NPR, “We should think of naloxone like an EpiPen or CPR. Unfortunately, over half of the overdoses that are occurring are occurring in homes, so we want everyone to be armed to respond.”

To anonymously pick-up a free naloxone kit, visit the Google Maps link: ow.ly/CjBh50w2IF0. No indi-vidual prescription or proof of insurance is needed. For addiction help 24/7, call 1-800-662-4357.