Otsego woman dies from toll booth injuries

An Otsego woman who was pinned by her own vehicle at a toll booth in Indiana died from her injuries on Wednesday, Dec. 12.

Lucy Ortiz, 40, had worked at Casa Real in Otsego.

Ortiz dropped her debit card at a tollbooth along I-90, a mile east of the Indiana/Illinois border in Hammond, Ind., on Saturday, Dec. 8. When she got out of her SUV to get it, the SUV was not in park and lurched forward. Ortiz became wedged between the open car door and the toll box.

An Indiana State Police trooper and bystanders were able to move the SUV. The trooper applied an Automated External Defibrillator and began CPR until Hammond EMS arrived. Ortiz was resuscitated twice with the AED, taken to a hospital in Hammond and later airlifted to Christ Advocate Medical Center in Illinois.