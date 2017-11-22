Otsego, Plainwell congregations gather for Thanksgiving service

The Community Thanksgiving Service on Sunday, Nov. 19, gathered multiple congregations to fill the Otsego High School Auditorium.

Performers and speakers, in song and through Bible readings, gave thanks to those in the community and pondered the reasons to be thankful.

Early on, a skit featuring Stephanie Wallce, Steve Smalla and Dan Whaley reflected on being thankful even as the gift-buying frenzy of the Christmas holiday begins. Two workers wondered how they could pay for all that spending; a third reminded them Jesus would provide and that even without the gifts and the deals, there was plenty to be thankful for in the everyday miracles of life.

Otsego First Baptist Church pastor Paul Laborde read from Ephesians.

“We do have a lot of physical and Earthly blessings. However, in the book of Ephesians, the writer is talking about spiritual and theological blessings that we have,” Laborde said. “So, he is speaking to a true church, those who have placed their trust in Jesus Christ alone to save them. Because of that that, he gives you a big list in chapters 1-3... lots of things to thankful for.”

The speakers and audience gave thanks for and prayed for educators, first responders, those in the police and fire departments, those in local government and economic development leaders.

There was also an offering taken to benefit Christian Neighbors.

Executive director Terri Shaler said, “We count it a blessing to help our neighbors in need,” noting the faith-based ministry had served the Plainwell, Otsego and Martin area since 1983.

Its food pantry feeds more than 200 people each month from the two local school districts.

“We so appreciate all the ways our communities support us through your food donation,” Shaler said.

It’s mergency assistance program provides over $200,000 in utility and rent assistance.

She said she was excited to announce an upcoming education program that will designed to make long-lasting impacts on the people the ministry serves.

One person whom Christian Neighbors helped, Tommie, spoke about her experience during the ceremony.

She said a car accident earlier in the year had totaled her only car, right after dropping full insurance coverage for it. She also broke her finger in the accident.

Because of all of that, “I had no job, and quickly ran through my savings, could not keep up on my rent and found myself homeless,” she said.

Friends and family put her up for several months before one of them provided an older car she could use to get back to work.

“Christian Neighbors was able to pay my gas and electric bill for me,” she said. “I am now in my own place. I’m so grateful to Christian Neighbors for all their help. Thank you to all of you who have supported and given to this agency.”

