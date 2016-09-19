Otsego Creative Arts Festival returns for 2016

The Otsego Creative Arts Festival will again fill downtown with family fun Saturday, Sept. 24.

There will be a pre-festival happening Friday, Sept. 23, with sidewalk chalk art downtown from 4 to 6 p.m. and a Boy Scouts flag retirement at dusk.

The Classic Car Show will begin with $10 registration at 8 a.m. The awards will be presented at 3:30 p.m. on the main stage.

The 14th annual Motorcycle Show will feature registration from 9 a.m. to noon and cost $10 per bike. Judging will be at 12:15 p.m. and awards will be on the main stage at 3 p.m.

Artisans in Action will be in the old Spencer’s parking lot. The event will showcase artists in the act, including blacksmiths, stones, yarn spinning, sand art, jewelry, wood carving and more.

The cornhole tournament will be at noon at the fire station, with a cornhole board design judging at 10 a.m.

A Kidz Adventure Zone will be open 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the Otsego United Methodist Church. It will include free games and prizes, R/C car races, sand art, bumper ball and frog races (10 a.m. to 1 p.m. only). “Frog dogs” (which will taste a lot like hot dogs) will be available.

The First Baptist Church will host a Friendship Festival at the church from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. It will include train rides, children’s carnival games, giant inflatable slides and bounce houses (10 a.m. to 3 p.m. only) and a free hot dog lunch from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

A farmer’s market is planned for 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Church of God parking lot, along with Arts and Crafts at the church from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Emergency vehicles will be on display at the fire station.

There will be an Otsego student art exhibit at the Otsego Historical Museum.

Vendors will line the sidewalks downtown from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The antique tractor show will start at 8 a.m. on Fair Street.

Main stage entertainment will begin with the Patty Herm School of Dance at 9 a.m. and follow with music from Keith Carmen from 11 a.m. to noon, the Heathen Daniels Band from 1:30 to 4 p.m.

The parade and pet parade will line up at 12:30 and step off at 1 p.m.

Visit www.otsegocreativearts festival.com for more information.

Last year’s Friendship Festival at the Baptist Church delighted many. (Photo by Ryan Lewis)