One bound over for Watson Township break-ins, hearing set for other

The case against an Otsego woman charged with participating in a series of crimes in Watson Township will continue in circuit court.

Haley Jenkins, 21, was arrested in August and pleaded not guilty to one count of breaking and entering with intent, two counts of unlawful driving away of an automobile and one count of larceny of a firearm.

She waived her right to a preliminary hearing, where police and prosecutors would have had to show there was enough evidence she committed the crimes she’s charged with for the case to continue. District Judge William A. Baillargeon bound her over to Allegan County Circuit Court.

According to court records, she was free on bond.

Police said she and her boyfriend were caught Aug. 8 stealing from one of her relatives’ homes and then they committed break-ins at two other Watson Township homes during the same day, stealing cars from both of them, along with cash, a pair of handguns and food.

They were found by police at a home on Lincoln Road in Otsego because the vehicle last stolen, a Dodge Ram, was seen sitting outside.

The boyfriend, Kenneth Earl Lapham, 34, is charged with two counts of first degree home invasion, two counts of unlawfully driving away an automobile, two counts of possession of a firearm by a felon, two counts of felony firearms and two counts of larceny of a firearm. He is also charged with torture, unlawful imprisonment, assault with intent to commit great bodily harm and aggravated domestic violence in one case.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Wednesday, Sept. 21, in his case, also before Baillargeon.

