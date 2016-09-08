New AAESA superintendent William Brown seeks continuous improvement

New Allegan Area Educational Service Agency superintendent William Brown’s first day was Aug. 15 and he said he’s been given a warm welcome by staff and by the west Michigan community.

“What impressed me here is the importance AAESA places on continual improvement,” he said last week. “I’ve been here three weeks and it’s evident everything this service agency does is aligned with the three themes of leadership, education and service.”

That philosophy is near and dear to his heart. Brown was most recently the Lenawee Intermediate School District assistant superintendent for special education and strategic initiatives.

“The accreditation AAESA just received through AdvancED really lines up with the initiatives we had in Lenawee,” Brown said. “It’s just a natural fit.”

He said his message to staff revolved around the concept of encouraging them to always seek to do better than the previous day.

“As an organization we always want to leave whatever situation we’re dealing with in a better condition than the environment we entered,” he said. “I was just telling (staff) at our kickoff to the school year: If we don’t do it, who will?”

He had high praise for the staff and administration already in place.

“This group truly practices continual improvement,” Brown said. “And they’ve been very receptive to my message of us acting as one district, one staff. I’ve definitely been brought into the AAESA family.”

He began his career in the Milan school district, first as a teacher and later as a middle school principal and special education director. After that, he was at Northville Public Schools as director of student services. He earned a master’s degree in educational administration from Lincoln Memorial University.

Brown moved to Allegan Aug. 1 with his wife Shelly.

The couple has two grown children.

“My wife and I had always heard about ‘West Side Friendly’ and we’ve definitely experienced that,” he said. “It’s a different pace out here. It’s nice to go to local businesses and enjoy the people who speak with us; they’re genuinely thrilled to meet us.”

As far the district’s finances, he has been studying them and getting up to speed with the situations at the local districts. He said AAESA was not in financial crisis but acknowledged the falling amount of millage funding AAESA distributes to local districts for special education.

“Of course, you always want to keep close tabs on it and continue responsible budgeting,” he said. “But we’re not in a situation where we’re cutting programs for students.”

He also wanted to let the community know AAESA was here to serve them.

“That encompasses all aspects—partnering with local businesses, working on economic development and also serving and partnering with our local districts,” Brown said.

One of 13 who applied for the position, Brown succeeded Mark Dobias, who retired over the summer.