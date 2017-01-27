Mild weather puts Allegan tech center ahead of schedule

Work continues through a mild winter as crews construct the addition at the Allegan County Area Technical and Education Center.

A total of 12,000 square foot will be added on the east and west sides of the building as part of the $3.2 million project.

That will accommodate an expanding number of programs—and students.

In September, Allegan Area Education Service Agency, announced that the tech center’s enrollment had reached 800, a record in the school’s 28-year history. Previous totals usually fluctuated between 620 and 660 students.

“With enrollment climbing over the last two years, hosting the Early College program, and dual enrollment for Lake Michigan College; the Tech Center has run out of room,” a press release from September said, back when crews broke ground.

Tech center principal Linda Blankenship said, “Our welding, machining and auto programs were not built with today’s technology in mind, so we are expanding all three of those programs to allow them to house computer classrooms and still have the necessary lab space to practice the hands-on skills necessary to enter a high demand career.”

To that end, space will be added to the three high-bay areas on the east side of the building. The welding program will get a new classroom area, the automotive technology area will get two new lifts and the machining area will get more space for high-tech machinery.

Blankenship said, “We are also expanding our evening course offerings for the community members with Certified Nurse Assistant training, welding, and machining courses. These are all jobs that are in demand right now, so these training programs will help people acquire the skills to get those available jobs.”

Four classrooms are being added to the west side of the building. Blankenship said the criminal justice program was moving into one.

“The other three will be community rooms,” she said. “They will be early college classrooms during the day, and multi-purpose classrooms during the evening.”

The project is now scheduled to be completed by June, moved up from earlier estimates of August.

Blankenship said the changes would benefit the entire community.

“This record enrollment means that more of our county students can leave high school with the hands-on technical skills and certifications ready to enter right into the work force.

“And because all our programs offer either articulated or direct college credit for free to every student, they are getting a jump start on their post high school education and career preparation.”

Superintendent Bill Brown said the district would pay for the work in part with money from the sale of land to the north of the tech center, where a 600,000-square-foot Perrigo Co. distribution center has been proposed. That sale is scheduled to close in April.

Brown said the district will spend down its fund balance and sell as much as $1 million in bonds to fund the remainder of the project.

This will not result in a higher millage.

Brown said, “We can use our fund balances because we have basically been saving for this, knowing expansion was coming.

“And because of our excellent credit rating, we were able to borrow at a very low interest rate; we’re looking at no more than 3 percent. We are looking to repay the debt in seven to 10 years. Annual payments are estimated at between $110,000 and $150,000.

“We have historically made good financial decisions and that allows us to do this work without having to ask voters for more money.”

