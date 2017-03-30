Michigan State Police organize Citizen’s Academy

WAYLAND—The Michigan State Police Wayland Post is pleased to announce a Citizens’ Academy, which will start April 13 and end June 1.

The eight-week academy will give citizens the opportunity to become familiar with the mission and operation of the state police, understand the procedures troopers follow, increase their awareness of law enforcement’s role in the community and get to know personnel at the Wayland Post.

Participants will meet at the Gun Lake Tribal Police Department in Bradley on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m. A graduation ceremony will be June 1.

Individuals interested in attending should contact Trooper Kellie Summerhays of the Wayland Post at (269) 792-2213 or summerhaysk@michigan.gov to receive an application.