Man who fled traffic stop near Plainwell sought by police

Police are seeking help in identifying a man who ran from a traffic stop on US-131 near Plainwell.

According to the Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, a deputy pulled over a vehicle for speeding about 2:38 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, and found evidence of drug use.

A Plainwell Department of Public Safety officer arrived to help, the sheriff’s office said, and the officers were trying to remove the people from the car and search it.

Police said during that process one of the people in the car stopped cooperating, jumped over to the driver’s seat and drove away, minorly injuring the two officers who were partially in the car trying to stop him from driving away.

The sheriff’s deputy tried to continue the pursuit as the man drove away south on US-131 and an Otsego Police Department officer found the vehicle near D Avenue and US-131 and tried to get him to pull over, police said.

The Otsego officer chased the suspect until he pulled into the driveway of a home and ran off on foot.

A canine team was brought in to track the man, but the dog was unable to find him.

Police are seeking help in finding the man, who’s described as black, about 6-feet tall, weighing 165 pounds, with short hair and appearing about 20 years old. He was wearing black shorts, a white tank top and black socks when police last saw him.

Police said further investigation of the car turned up a stolen firearm and a small amount of drugs.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff’s office at (269) 673-0500.