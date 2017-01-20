Man sought for gunpoint robbery of Plainwell Clark station

Police are looking for a man who used an AR-15 type rifle when he robbed the Clark gas station in Plainwell Thursday, Jan. 19.

According to the Plainwell Department of Public Safety, officers were called to the armed robbery shortly after 8 p.m. to the gas station at 204 S. Main St., in downtown Plainwell.

After approaching the clerk at the counter and demanding cash from the register, the suspect fled running north toward East Chart Street.

An Allegan County Sheriff’s Office canine team helped Plainwell officers search for the man and Otsego Police Department and Michigan State Police officers assisted as well.

The suspect was wearing a medium blue hooded sweatshirt with a red logo on the left side and wore a bandana over his face during the robbery.

He is described as a white male, 5-foot, 2-inches to 5-foot, 5-inches tall. The suspect is believed to have a small build and look about 19 to 25 years old.

Anyone with information regarding this suspect or incident is asked to contact Plainwell public Safety at (269) 685-9858 or Silent Observer at 1-(855)-745-3686.