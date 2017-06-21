Longtime County Commissioner Black won’t seek reelection

Longtime Allegan County Commissioner Don Black does not intend to seek reelection at the end of his term, expiring at the end of this year.

He first won election to the commission in 1998 and has served as the board’s vice chair and on a wide variety of subcommittees.

“My wife and I have been talking about it for about a year,” Black said of his decision. “By the time I finish this term, I’ll be 74. Right now, it interferes with some of the grandkids’ stuff going on.”

He said he was announcing his intentions now to give others a chance to consider running.

“I feel blessed with all the people I’ve worked with over the years,” Black said. “I just feel it’s time to turn it over to someone younger.”

He has won reelection through the many changes in the commission’s size, from nine up to 13, then to 11 to its current size of seven.

“It’s been my honor to have met so many intelligent, responsible and committed leaders,” Black said. “I appreciate knowing you and listening to some of your life stories, concerns and beliefs. May God Bless your life journey.”

“I hope to stay connected to things, but just not in something so demanding,” he said.

He has not yet endorsed a successor, but said he had reached out to some to encourage them to consider serving on the commission.

Black lives in Wayland Township with his wife Clair. He has three sons, nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.

Black represents District 7, which includes Wayland, Martin and Gun Plain townships, Martin village and Plainwell city.

Contact Ryan Lewis at rmlewis@allegannews.com or (269) 673-5534.