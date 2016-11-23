Local shops perfect for great gift-hunting in Allegan, Otesego, Plainwell

Our Holiday Gift and Planning Guide is in the Nov. 24 issues of both The Allegan County News and the Union Enterprise. Find this article there and many more tips for the holiday season.

With the Christmas holiday just around the corner and some of the biggest shopping days of the year only days away, local retailers are encouraging folks to look a little closer to home.

Boasting locally made products and conveniently located in your town, local shops can often have just what you’re looking for, be it for the person who’s impossible to shop for to those who delight in the Michigan brand.

The Allegan County News spoke to several local shops in two areas to whet your shopping appetites. Pay them a visit and check out the wide variety of offerings from the many community-minded businesses that advertised in this special section.

Allegan

Hathaway Cottage & Gifts should definitely be on your list of places to find great gifts. Filled with home décor, they said their line of scented Swan Creek Candles—all 100-percent soy and lead-free—make great presents. Starting at $9.99, they come in a wide selection of scents; pick up a cute snowman jar to give someone a nice, holiday-themed home.

Located on Locust Street in downtown Allegan, they also have scented “melters” that go in decorative warmers to fill your home with fragrance for the holidays.

Need something somewhat more luxurious? Brighton products, including jewelry and purses are in stock. A pricier option, the purses come with a free annual refurbishment and repair plan to keep them looking good for years to come.

Creative Events, down the block, has gifts to satisfy the kitchen queen in your family. They have everything you’d need, from tools to icings, to decorate pies, cakes and cookies—all in a range of prices to suit any budget.

In addition, help those on your Christmas shopping list with holiday décor for $10 or less.

Across the street, Aubrey’s Closet consignment shop is filled with treasures of a wide variety, all at affordable prices. Beyond browsing the many racks of clothing on display, discover a variety of gift ideas on two levels of shopping—find everything from clothing to home décor to small appliances, toys and games.

Clean and organized, Aubrey’s Closet strives to provide families with high-quality items at affordable prices.

When you head to Holiday Floral, on M-40 South just south of Allegan, and you’re picking out poinsettias or a Christmas-themed arrangement, keep an eye out for other nice gifts.

Holiday décor abounds, with everything from Christmas scenes to teddy bears to Michigan-theme pillows to cookie jars.

Gift items are on sale there to fit any budget, running from $10 to $50. Elegant wreaths can be had for between $45 and $50.

Otsego and Plainwell

Allegan isn’t the only place to get poinsettias or a holiday floral arrangements.

At Plainwell Flowers, just south of the main light in town, they pointed out that succulent plants have been popular and made great small gifts. Succulents are those desert plants, such as cactus, and Plainwell Flowers has small potted ones they call “desktop buddies” for $12.

They also create their own line of scented candles and have come up with something called candle arrangements. It’s a small bouquet of flowers nestled in one of those scented candles. When the flowers wilt, you still have the candle; those sell for around $35 with a half-dozen scents to choose from.

More great finds are over in Otsego; Flower GalleRe, in addition to floral arrangements, has hand-crafted frames that run from about $10 to $55, depending on their size, all made from recycled wood and full of detail and character.

Their line of hand-made candles also make great gifts. Made from Michigan wax and using recycled glass jars, they run in price from $5 to $15. Flower GalleRe is the north side of M-89 on between the two main traffic lights in downtown Otsego. Prices for a wide variety of décor will be great, as the store will be relocating soon a couple doors down at the new Marketplace at Mezzo.

Speaking of which, the marketplace describes itself as a unique gift boutique, and Michigan-made and -themed products abound. On display are scented oils, home décor, kitchen items, jewelry and art from a variety of creators.

Hand-made, decorative pillows featuring our state’s distinctive mitten shape run from about $30 to $42.

Want the mitten even closer at hand? Earrings (about $35) and necklaces ($30 to $40) playing on Michigan’s shape are for you.

If electronics is more what you’re looking for, try NDS Electronics, in the Oaks Crossing Mall between M-89 Cinema and Walmart.

Find all of the hard-to-find-batteries, cables, connectors and adapters there along with all of the fun electronics and cell phone accessories you could want.

Give that gaming junkie on your Christmas shopping list a set of new virtual reality goggles. For $20, you get a pair of RiTech goggles along with a remote control.

Happy shopping!

