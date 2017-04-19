List of drop-off sites for the second annual Cereal Drive

The second Annual Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative Cereal Drive will be collecting cereal boxes throughout the month of April.

The cereal is distributed to children on free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs at school.

During summer vacation. when school is not in session, these children often go hungry. The goal is to collect 40,000 boxes in order to provide one box, per child, per week throughout the summer.

The collaborative offers ideas on how individuals can be creative to help meet the goal, including:

• Let everyone in the office know to bring a box for each of their April meetings.

• Go to the game on any Friday and encourage fans to bring their favorite cereal.

• Have friends or family over for dinner and ask them each bring to a box.

For those who prefer to have the collaborative do the shopping, drop a check to the Allegan County Community Foundation, 524 Marshall St., Allegan MI 49010 and memo: CEREAL.

For drop off locations, visit these collection sites:

Christ Community Church

Save-A-Lot Allegan

Wings of Hope Hospice

Wagoner’s Food Store

St. Peter’s Church

Macatawa Bank Douglas

Hawk’s Nest Restaurant

Hamilton Food Center

Otsego Harding’s Market

Borgess Family Medicine

Christian Neighbors Plainwell

CD’s Quik Mart

Henika Library

Allegan Village Market

Allegan Medical Clinic

Michigan Works

Pullman Dollar General

Coldwell Banker Douglas

Saugatuck Center for the Arts

The Trestle Stop Restaurant

Otsego Medical Center

Taylor Chiropractic

Borgess-Pipp PT

Dance Kraze

Heart Light Thrift Boutique

Wayland Christian Neighbors

Shelbyville United Methodist Church

Allegan General Hospital

AAESA Admin. Bldg.

Ladders of Hope

Dorr Library

DeMond’s SuperValu

Heart to Heart ReStore

Diamond Springs Church

St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry

Borgess-Pipp Hospital

Plainwell Harding’s Market

Martin United Methodist Church

Wayland Harding’s Market

Dick’s Market Dorr

Forever Curious Children’s Museum

Allegan County Community Foundation