List of drop-off sites for the second annual Cereal Drive
The second Annual Allegan County Food Pantry Collaborative Cereal Drive will be collecting cereal boxes throughout the month of April.
The cereal is distributed to children on free and reduced breakfast and lunch programs at school.
During summer vacation. when school is not in session, these children often go hungry. The goal is to collect 40,000 boxes in order to provide one box, per child, per week throughout the summer.
The collaborative offers ideas on how individuals can be creative to help meet the goal, including:
• Let everyone in the office know to bring a box for each of their April meetings.
• Go to the game on any Friday and encourage fans to bring their favorite cereal.
• Have friends or family over for dinner and ask them each bring to a box.
For those who prefer to have the collaborative do the shopping, drop a check to the Allegan County Community Foundation, 524 Marshall St., Allegan MI 49010 and memo: CEREAL.
For drop off locations, visit these collection sites:
Christ Community Church
Save-A-Lot Allegan
Wings of Hope Hospice
Wagoner’s Food Store
St. Peter’s Church
Macatawa Bank Douglas
Hawk’s Nest Restaurant
Hamilton Food Center
Otsego Harding’s Market
Borgess Family Medicine
Christian Neighbors Plainwell
CD’s Quik Mart
Henika Library
Allegan Village Market
Allegan Medical Clinic
Michigan Works
Pullman Dollar General
Coldwell Banker Douglas
Saugatuck Center for the Arts
The Trestle Stop Restaurant
Otsego Medical Center
Taylor Chiropractic
Borgess-Pipp PT
Dance Kraze
Heart Light Thrift Boutique
Wayland Christian Neighbors
Shelbyville United Methodist Church
Allegan General Hospital
AAESA Admin. Bldg.
Ladders of Hope
Dorr Library
DeMond’s SuperValu
Heart to Heart ReStore
Diamond Springs Church
St. Vincent DePaul Food Pantry
Borgess-Pipp Hospital
Plainwell Harding’s Market
Martin United Methodist Church
Wayland Harding’s Market
Dick’s Market Dorr
Forever Curious Children’s Museum
Allegan County Community Foundation
.