Koch, libraries win in primary election

The latest tally with 41 of 42 precincts reporting shows Myrene Koch winning the Republican nomination for Allegan County prosecutor over Michael Villar .

Koch received 7,035 votes and Villar 6,241.

In the 26th District State Senate primary, Aric Nesbitt of Lawton has won the nomination with 52 percent of the vote over Allegan County Clerk Bob Genetski with 29 percent and Don Wickstra of Hamilton with 19 percent.

80th District State Representative Democratic nomination:

Erik Almquist 1,690

Mark Ludwig 4,267

Allegan County 911 Surcharge

Yes 15,905

No 5,315

Allegan County Road Millage Renewal

Yes 15,352

No 5,883

Allegan County Senior Millage

Yes 15,486

No 5,761

Contested county commission races (all precincts reporting unless noted):

District 1 Republican nomination

Anthony Brown 437

Dean Kapenga 1,973

District 3 Republican nomination

William Sorensen 829

Max Thiele1,180

District 7 Republican nomination

Rick Cain 1,187

Nathaniel Sherman 535

Allegan Township Solid Waste and Recycling

Yes 639

No 369

Allegan Township Road Rebuilding

Yes 693

No 302

Allegan Township Road Resurfacing

Yes 675

No 293

Allegan Township Fire Millage

Yes 581

No 421

Casco Township Zoning Amendment

Yes 517

No 407

Casco Township Senior Services

Yes 680

No 236

Cheshire Township Road Renewal

Yes 289

No 90

Dorr Township Waste Reduction and Recycling millage

Yes 863

No 848

Dorr Township Library millage

Yes 634

No 1,070

Dorr Township Parks millage

Yes 600

No 1,105

Fillmore Township Police renewal

Yes 485

No 174

Hopkins Township Fire Renewal

Yes 350

No 163

Laketown Township Millage Renewal

Yes 1,087

No 514

Lee Township First Responders millage

Yes 192

No 71

Leighton Township Police and Fire renewal

Yes 750

No 332

Leighton Township Police and Fire protection

Yes 541

No 535

Leighton Township Road Renewal

Yes 667

No 415

Leighton Township Road millage

Yes 481

No 586

Leighton Township Airstrip Development

Yes 611

No 489

Otego Township Fire renewal

Yes 417

No 118

Otsego Township Solid Waste

Yes 368

No 161

Overisel Township Road Renewal

Yes 538

No 229

Valley Township Road Millage

Yes 283

No 128

Watson Township Road Renewal

Yes 265

No 97

Allegan Public Schools Operating Millage

Yes 2,048

No 1,323

Hamilton Community Schools Operating Millage

Yes 2,403

No 1,081

Hopkins Public Schools Operating Millage

Yes 954

No 713

Allegan District Library Proposal

Yes 2,285

No 1,105

Ransom District Library Proposal

Yes 1,524

No 670

Saugatuck-Douglas District Library proposal

Yes 1,337

No 768