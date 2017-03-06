Home / News / Kalamazoo man found dead in car in Plainwell with infant

Kalamazoo man found dead in car in Plainwell with infant

March 6, 2017 - 11:58
By: 
Daniel Pepper, Staff Writer

Police are investigating the death of a man found dead in a car in Plainwell.

The Allegan County Sheriff’s Office, identified him as Levi Ryan Newcomb, 29, of Kalamazoo.

A sheriff’s deputy was at a gas station in Plainwell about 1 a.m. Monday, March 6, when a driver pointed the deputy to a situation happening nearby. The driver said it appeared someone was passed out in a car, with a small child in the backseat.

The deputy headed down the street and found that the man was dead and there indeed was a 2-year-old in the car.

Another person who was reportedly with Newcomb and the child was located inside in a nearby business, police said.

Investigation suggested to police that Newcomb has a history of health issues and drug abuse problems, the sheriff’s office said, which may have played a part in the death.

Sheriff’s officers said they are continuing to investigate and are awaiting results of an autopsy, as well as toxicology tests.

