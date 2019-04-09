JBS Plainwell recalls ground beef

JBS Plainwell, Inc. is recalling approximately 43,292 pounds of ground beef products that may be contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically, pieces of hard plastic, the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) announced Monday, April 8.

The products subject to recall bear establishment number “EST. 562M” inside the USDA mark of inspection or printed on the bottom of the label. These items were shipped to retail locations in Michigan and Wisconsin.

The problem was discovered when the establishment received two complaints of green hard plastic in the ground beef products. FSIS was notified on April 5.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider.

FSIS is concerned that some product may be frozen and in consumers’ freezers. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

The ground beef loaf products were produced on March 20, 2019. The following products are subject to recall:

1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 80% LEAN 20% FAT” with case code 47283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 85% LEAN 15% FAT” with case code 47285 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “fresh from Meijer GROUND BEEF 90% LEAN 10% FAT” with case code 47290 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “LEAN GROUND BEEF” with case code 42093 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND SIRLOIN” with case code 42090 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND ROUND” with case code 42085 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “Fresh! BLACK ANGUS GROUND CHUCK” with case code 42283 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “CERTIFIED GROUND CHUCK” with case code 81631 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

•1-lb. plastic wrapped ground beef loaf with “GROUND BEEF” with case code 81629 and sell by date of 4/10/2019 represented on the label.

This Class II recall means the health hazard situation is low with a remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

For questions about the recall, contact Misty Barnes, Corporate Communications, JBS Plainwell, Inc., at (970) 506-7805.

Consumers with food safety questions can "Ask Karen," the FSIS virtual representative available 24 hours a day at AskKaren.gov or via smartphone at m.askkaren.gov. The toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline 1-888-MPHotline (1-888-674-6854) is available in English and Spanish and can be reached from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Eastern Time) Monday through Friday. Recorded food safety messages are available 24 hours a day. The online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at: http://www.fsis.usda.gov/reportproblem.